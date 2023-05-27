Comedian Dalin Oliver shows off his bae and confirms he’s ‘off the market’

Comedian Dalin Oliver publicly declared his relationship status on social media this week after he shared some loved up snaps with his singer girlfriend, Maxine Ceasar. He captioned the pictures: “Off the calendar & off the market.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dalinoliver (@dalinoliver) Oliver told IOL Entertainment: “We have been seeing each other for a while now but this is the first post of each other. I’m very happy, love is lekker man. “We met at a gig, she is a singer but I didn’t know her before I was booked for the same gig and she was there as a supporter. “We hit it off on that night, had great chemistry, great conversations, great company and from there I needed to not be my awkward self, but fortunately she found me to be funny, charming and attractive and look at us now … over the moon.

Dalin Oliver. Picture: Supplied He concludes with a cute giggle: “I love that she sings for me and I can make her laugh.” Oliver is also the sport and co-presenter on the “Big Breakfast Show” with Stan Mars on Goodhope FM. He also hosts a weekly podcast called the “Non Travelling Reserves” alongside Carl Lewis. The pair discuss sports related topics on their show.

His followers swooped in to wish him well on his new relationship status. Being a comedian and posting his love life on social media is bound to be a funny affair as fellow comedians share their thoughts too. Comedian meljonescomic wrote: “Aw! I'm soooo happy for you. I'm worried for her, but happy for you.”

comedian carvingoldstone said: “This is it🔥🔥🔥.” comedian supamariocomic wrote: “Mr Lover Lover @dalinoliver yes man 👏🙌” andrea_lottering wrote: “We love this for you dalin!!!!! 🙏🏾😄😄😊😊.”