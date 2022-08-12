Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 12, 2022

Condolences for Siv Ngesi after his mother passes on

Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi and Siv Ngesi Picture: Supplied

Published 51m ago

Condolences continue to pour in for award-winning media personality Siv Ngesi following the death of his mother.

Ngesi announced the death of his 67-year-old mom Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi on Twitter but hasn’t disclosed the cause yet.

@iamSivN wrote: “My everything is gone! #mommy #queen.”

Fans, as well as industry colleagues, flooded the comedian’s timeline with condolence messages.

@Lalla_Hirayama said: “Friend I am so sorry! Sending you love and strength.”

@KatlegoMaboe said: “I’m so sorry, brother. Sending you so much love!”

Ngesi’s mom was was a retired school principal and Ngesi’s number one fan.

The “Dam” actor’s last post with his mother was on July 21.

It was a picture of the two of them and her celebrating his South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominations. Among the categories he has been nominated for is Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for the psychological thriller “Dam”.

ZANELE Jaqueline Ngesi and Siv Ngesi. l SUPPLIED

The “Woman is King” star captioned his post: “She is my partner to the @saftassa awards this year! My Queen has always wanted to walk the red carpet with me… this year we make it happen! #mommy”

Ngesi’s mom launched her book, “The Resilient Queen”, in April 2021.

Ever the proud son, he wasted no time in taking to Twitter to celebrate her achievement.

At the time, he wrote: “Yesterday I had the great honour of Mcing my mother’s book launch! Her resilience and tenacity inspire me to be better, do better and to fear nothing!! My mother is a published author, I won’t let any of you forget it! Love you Mama.”

More recently, Ngesi announced his nomination for the “Cause” award at the Content Creators Awards, for the work he and his team are doing through the Menstruation Foundation project.

The project supplies 25 000 women with sanitary towels every month.

