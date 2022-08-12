Condolences for Siv Ngesi after his mother passes on

Condolences continue to pour in for award-winning media personality Siv Ngesi following the death of his mother. Ngesi announced the death of his 67-year-old mom Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi on Twitter but hasn’t disclosed the cause yet.

Story continues below Advertisement

@iamSivN wrote: “My everything is gone! #mommy #queen.” My everything is gone! #mommy #queen — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 12, 2022 Fans, as well as industry colleagues, flooded the comedian’s timeline with condolence messages. @Lalla_Hirayama said: “Friend I am so sorry! Sending you love and strength.”

Friend I am so sorry!💔Sending you love and strength. — Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) August 12, 2022 @KatlegoMaboe said: “I’m so sorry, brother. Sending you so much love!” I’m so sorry, brother. Sending you so much love!🫂 — Katlego (@KatlegoMaboe) August 12, 2022 Ngesi’s mom was was a retired school principal and Ngesi’s number one fan. The “Dam” actor’s last post with his mother was on July 21.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was a picture of the two of them and her celebrating his South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominations. Among the categories he has been nominated for is Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for the psychological thriller “Dam”. ZANELE Jaqueline Ngesi and Siv Ngesi. l SUPPLIED The “Woman is King” star captioned his post: “She is my partner to the @saftassa awards this year! My Queen has always wanted to walk the red carpet with me… this year we make it happen! #mommy” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Ngesi’s mom launched her book, “The Resilient Queen”, in April 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ever the proud son, he wasted no time in taking to Twitter to celebrate her achievement. At the time, he wrote: “Yesterday I had the great honour of Mcing my mother’s book launch! Her resilience and tenacity inspire me to be better, do better and to fear nothing!! My mother is a published author, I won’t let any of you forget it! Love you Mama.” Yesterday I had the great honour of Mcing my mother’s book launch!Her resilience and tenacity inspire me to be better , do better and to fear nothing!! My mother is a published author, I won’t let any of you forget it! Love you Mama pic.twitter.com/KIuyYBUwLj — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 6, 2021 More recently, Ngesi announced his nomination for the “Cause” award at the Content Creators Awards, for the work he and his team are doing through the Menstruation Foundation project.

Story continues below Advertisement