Connie Chiume to be honoured with the International Lifetime Achievement Award at #HAPAwards2022

Film and television icon Connie Chiume is celebrating yet another spectacular milestone.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the “Black Is King” actress shared with her 200K followers that she will be receiving a honorary Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) accolade for her immense contribution to the entertainment industry for over four decades.
Chiume will be honoured with the International Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hapa ceremony, set to take place in the US next month.
The award ceremony honours outstanding talents across different genre in music, movies, comedy, fashion, sport and the arts.
“2 lifetime Awards in a space of two months? God, thank you! Flying to the 🇺🇸 USA this OCTOBER 🌹 I cannot wait,” shared Chiume.
“Thank you @hapawards 🌸 for the recognition and honour”.
Fans and industry colleagues congratulated Chiume on her great achievement.
“Are we even surprised?! Not me! 😍❤️,” wrote “Gomora” actress Siphesihle Ndaba.
“There’s more to come deservedly so,” said reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo.
“Congratulations darling, very well deserved 😍😍😍,” added “Diep City” star Dawn Thandeka King.
“That’s my momma 😍😍😍,” expressed “Gomora” actor Moshe Ndiki.
“Mamam🙌❤️🙌🙌🌺🥰🌺🥰 I’m mean🤷🏽♀️🌺🤣 of course,” commented “ Xova” star Siyasanga Papu.
“You so richly deserve it DiConz🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌” added “Savage Beauty” actress Nthati Moshesh.
Chiume was recognised with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) this past weekend.
In her acceptance speech, shared on the Saftas social media page, Chiume said she was “overwhelmed by joy and excitement,” at the recognition she received after being in the industry for 45 years.
“I actually feel numb and I am thinking ukuthi (that) the 45 years… that’s how long I have been in the industry,” said Chiume.
“We all know that we are in an industry that is not easy. And people normally ask me how do you do it? How did you do it? I don’t know. I think the passion that I have for this industry. I think the way God has wired me there’s no way I could have left.
“So my attitude is that I take any job that I get as a new thing. And I am so happy that National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and South Africa acknowledge my work and recognise my work,” she said.
The “Black Panther” actress added that the nod serves as a motivation for her to work even harder, wiser and better.
“I appreciate this from the bottom of my heart. I started the industry with a lot of people who are still alive but gave up. But God has given me the strength to stay on.
“And I hope with this award I am going to inspire someone to say this is our industry, this is where we are and let’s make the best of it,” expressed Chiume.
Moments before Mme @ConnieChiume accepted her #LifetimeAchievement award at #SAFTAs last night.— South African Film & Television Awards #SAFTAs (@SAFTAs_1) September 4, 2022
Press Play 🔉: "Pearls of wisdom for industry practitioners" pic.twitter.com/7pUNcneo1R
In her illustrious acting career spanning nearly five decades, Chiume has starred in various local and international films and TV shows including “Rhythm City”, “Zone 14”, “Soul City”, “Yizo Yizo”, “Black is King” and “Black Panther”.
In the theatre space she featured in acclaimed plays including “You Strike The Woman, You Strike The Rock,” “Ipi Ntombi” and “Little Shop of Horrors”.