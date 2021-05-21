Connie Ferguson announces family foundation that aims to inspire future industry leaders

Connie Ferguson is “thrilled” to announce she and her family have started their own foundation, the Ferguson Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to supporting disadvantaged individuals in the African continent, with the sole aim of empowering future leaders in business, education and film.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the former ’Generations’ star shared the exciting news.

She posted a cute family snap with her filmmaker husband Shona Ferguson, their daughters Lesedi Matsunyane and Alicia Ferguson, together with the family’s youngest star King Ronewa.

She wrote: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our family foundation the Ferguson Foundation❤️.

“Together with our amazing team, we have been working tirelessly to make this dream come to fruition. Words cannot express how grateful and exhilarated we are to finally get this program up and running.”

’The Queen’ actress and executive producer also revealed their first event, a gala dinner, which is set to take place at the Houghton Hotel on Saturday, June 26.

Ferguson also urged her followers to book their place to be part of the event.

“... let’s celebrate what’s about to be an epic and inspiring journey for our future leaders not only in film and television but across other industries. The work has started! To God be the glory!🙏🏾❤️,” she added.

The Fergusons also want to launch a film school for upcoming filmmakers, offer scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds and mentorship programmes, among other things.

“Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production and functions related to film, with the aim of building future film industry leaders, producers and actors,” read theirs statement.

The Fergusons join a long list of local celebs with their own foundations.

Some of the media personalities who recently launched their foundations include Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo (Somhale Foundation), actresses Linda Mtoba (Linda Mtoba Foundation) and Rami Chuene (Rami Chuene Foundation)

Over the years we’ve witnessed industry leaders such as Sbusiso ’DJ Sbu’ Leope, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Moeti ‘Mo Flava’ Tsiki, Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe lend a helping hand, particularly in funding for educational needs of many South Africans.