Connie Ferguson at a loss for words after Netflix gifted her with a painting of her late husband

Actress Connie Ferguson was recently honoured with a portrait of her late husband Shona Ferguson from streaming giant Netflix. Netflix arranged for the painting to be made in memory of the media mogul.

Connie attended the intimate Netflix summer celebration where she was given the artwork. Along with a video on Instagram of the artist painting the portrait from beginning to end, she shared her gratitude towards the team who made it all possible. She wrote: “@netflixsa I really have no words!😭 Thank you for honouring #kingSHO in such a special meaningful way.🙏🏾 The tribute painting really captures his essence and his presence was strong at the #netflixsummer celebration!

“🤍🤍🤍@johnjadamsfit You sir are super talented!🙌🏾 Thank you for this beautiful painting of the most amazing human I’ve ever known!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 “It truly is special, and the best gift to me and my family. Bless you and bless you.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️#kingSHO4eva #theSHOgoeson #kingsofjoburg #legendsliveforever #liveloveleavealegacy👑❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Shona died on July 30, 2021, at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg of a Covid-19 related illness.

Shona co-owned the production company, Ferguson Films, with Connie and the pair produced award winning shows like “Rockville”, “The Queen”, “The Throne”, “The Herd” and Netflix’s “Kings of Joburg”, which went on to become one of the top 10 most watched offerings in South Africa. The painter, John Adams, took to the comments section to respond. "Hi Connie 😢, we trained in 14th avenue years ago. A larger than life man Shona is, he was like the Rock walking in there. One day he said John you will paint my portrait 😢.

“Sadly when he passed that moment in the natural passed but God hears and puts plans into action that can’t be stopped even in death. He keeps promises He placed in eternity. “When I got the call for this commission all I heard was Shona’s words. Yes God made it happen. Thanks for this honour Ms to create this . We celebrate his life and legacy with you . Be bless the Queen of Jozzie.” Basiieee said: “Breathtaking start to finish, art is a resource from the source, there is a story behind the artwork only if it makes you emotional because your connection to it, it is more than art, the outpouring storytelling!!!”