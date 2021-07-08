Connie Ferguson mourns death of her big brother

Media mogul Connie Ferguson revealed on Wednesday that she is mourning the loss of her big brother, Moses Masilo. In a heartfelt tribute on social media, the veteran “The Queen” actor said how sorry she was that he had to endure such pain in his final days.

She wrote: “I’m sorry your last moments on this earth were so painful and uncomfortable!💔 Rest now. God has taken that pain away.” Though she did not reveal the details surrounding his death, the actor thanked her brother for the good memories they shared recently at their father’s 85th birthday celebration. Posting a picture of her brother at the family gathering, Ferguson wrote: ”Budas, I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday.🙏🏾 After so many years!

“I believe this was God’s’ way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together.” Paying a moving tribute to the late brother, the former Generations actress also reflected on their childhood memories. “You, me and Tony were the three musketeers growing up. So many memories that just bring a smile to my face!🥺

“Your infectious laughter, how you would slap me on the shoulder when you burst out laughing!😂 Your special signature walk swinging your arms to the back! I love you big bro.❤️ I will never forget you.😢,” shares the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Fans and industry pals flooded Ferguson’s timeline with messages of condolences to the family. “Love and strength to you and your family Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote “The Queen” actress Zenande Mfenyana.

“Love and strength to your family ❤️” commented former Top Billing host Ayanda Thabethe. “Sisi wesizwe. Ngxee sisi wethu. Very sorry for this loss to your family. May your hearts heal soothed and held in God's grace and love. 🕯️,” added “Rhythm City” actor Nyaniso Dzedze. “Condolences to you and your family ❤️” said “The Queen” actress Rosemary Zimu.