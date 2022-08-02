Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shona ahead of foundation launch

Award-winning actress Connie Ferguson lost her husband, TV and film producer Shona Ferguson in 2021 after he succumbed to Covid-19-related complications. A year after his passing, “The Queen” actress shared her thoughts on her husband no longer being around.

“One year without your physical presence today and God continues to walk with us as we navigate our new reality,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award winner shared how her family misses the media mogul but went on to assure him that they are okay without him as he rests. “We miss you so much my LOVE but it is well. We are okay. You continue resting.🙏🏾 You live on in our hearts and minds. MEMORIES ARE FOREVER AND ARE A TREASURE. Love you for eternity.🙏🏾🕯🕊🤍🤍🤍,” she wrote.

This is not the first post Ferguson has dedicated to her late husband – she previously marked the six-month anniversary of his passing with a tribute. This August, the Ferguson Foundation will be launched with a fitting gala. In a separate Instagram post, the actress thanked all their supporters for the support and patience leading up to the big day.

