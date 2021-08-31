Connie Ferguson remembers Shona a month after his death

A month after he died, Shona Ferguson’s widow Connie Ferguson has publicly reflected on his death and shared her feelings. Taking to social media, the actress and television executive said that the death of her husband still felt surreal.

“Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die!” Connie wrote in an Instagram post. The star, who is a practising Christian accompanied the post with a Bible verse and said that it was only now that she fully appreciated the full meaning of the verse. “Only now do I really understand that saying and appreciate the following verse in a way I haven’t really before;

“Revelation 21 : 3-4 “And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them. “They will be His people, and God Himself Will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes.

“There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Shona died last month after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications. Shona and Connie's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson also wrote a message on her father’s passing.

“Still feels as fresh as the moment we heard the news. It still doesn’t make any sense, Fah. I wish it did. “But I know you’re with us. Your absence is deep. but your spiritual presence is felt deeper. I miss you. I love you,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson (@sediimatsunyane) On Sunday, Connie posted a throwback video in which she remembered how Shona used to make her laugh and how those memories were still keeping a smile on her face in his absence.