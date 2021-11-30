Connie Ferguson shares tribute to late husband Shona on 20th wedding anniversary

It’s been exactly four months since actor and filmmaker Shona Ferguson died from Covid-19 related complications. November 30 also marks Shona and his widowed wife Connie’s 20th wedding anniversary.

Connie shared a tribute to her late husband through her Instagram account early on Tuesday. “This day 20 years ago.👰🏽💍❤️ 4 months without you Sho.💔 Today I’m not okay … 🕯🕯🕯🕊🕊🕊🤍🤍🤍”

🕯🕯🕯🕊🕊🕊🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/WLAPv61xgY — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) November 30, 2021 Connie and the couple’s two children Ali Ferguson and Lesego Matsunyane-Ferguson have been posting tributes to him on this day every month since his passing. This morning, Lesego shared a touching message to her father on her Instagram profile. “I liked it better when you were our angel on earth; at least I could nag you on if you’d eaten or find you seated weirdly on the couch or catch you up on everything MCU related.

He received the Editor’s special tribute, which was accepted by Connie. “Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Makhadzi, Shona Ferguson and Thuso Mbedu honoured at GQ MOTY Awards“ Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Makhadzi, Shona Ferguson and Thuso Mbedu honoured at GQ MOTY Awards https://t.co/N6e1Nz3LmY — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) November 28, 2021 Last month, critically acclaimed Netflix original drama series, Kings of Joburg, which Shona starred in, won three international awards at this year’s Hollywood and African Prestigious (Hapa) Awards.