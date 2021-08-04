Connie Ferguson: Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together

Shona Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday, August 4, at the Fourways cemetery in Johannesburg. Family members and close friends were in attendance to say their final goodbyes to the veteran actor and executive producer.

Speakers at the funeral included Shona’s older brother Dominique Ferguson, his daughters Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson and Alicia Ferguson, and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa. While Connie Ferguson didn’t speak at the funeral, she paid tribute to her fallen husband in a pre-recorded audio message. In her heartfelt tribute, she began by addressing Sho directly saying: “Mmy love, my skat ... Never in a million years would I have thought I’d be in this position that I am today. Speaking as I am today, without your physical presence.”

“Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together ... that what I saw for us, that always been the dream. That’s always where I thought you and I were going.” Connie went on to share how their anniversary was on July 31, which would have marked the entertainment power couple being together for 20 years. And how she expected to spend the next 20 years with her husband.

She continued to sing her husband’s praises: “Skat I want you to know that I am so proud of you. Never known anyone with your fighting spirit, even on that hospital bed, skat, you defied the odds so many times. “I’m hurting right now my heart is bleeding.” She also spoke of Shona’s capacity for love, working hard and his deep relationship with God.

During the tribute, while speaking through an emotional moment, Connie explains what Shona’s love meant to her. “You loved me in a way that I didn’t even know was possible to love. You had the God kind of love ... we say God is love, but we never allow ourselves to truly, truly just love and be. “And you did that for me for our children for our family. And I’m realising that for the community, for the whole nation, for anyone who knew you, I realise it’s gonna be a journey for me.”

And while she laments not being able to see a life or future without him, she is happy to have Shona “as an angel”. Ending her tribute, she spoke about how strong their children have been through these hard times and that she needs to find the inner-strength to continue until they meet again. “Thank you, thank you, Sho, for everything. I love you, my baby. I will always love you and this is not goodbye. But until we meet again, when God thinks it’s time.