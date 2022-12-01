Connie Ferguson to her ‘angel’ Shona on their 21-year anniversary: ‘True love never dies’

Television producer and filmmaker Connie Ferguson honoured her late husband and “best friend” Shona Ferguson with a moving tribute on what would have been their 21st wedding anniversary. Taking to her social media on Thursday, December 1, the “Kings of Joburg” star penned a heart-warming tribute to her husband.

She shared a stunning picture of the couple sharing a kiss on their big day, over two decades prior and she captioned the post: “This day 21 years ago. Tomorrow never came for my bestest friend, but I know how much he loved me. “There’s a great comfort that comes with that, knowing just how happy you made someone in this lifetime, and how happy they made you. “True love never dies, and I carry this love with me in my heart and soul for eternity. Thank you for the beautiful everlasting love and memories my ANGEL SHO.❤️🕯️🕊️🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) The couple’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson also took to her Instagram page to wish her parents well on their anniversary. “Happy 21st Anniversary Ma & Fah,” she wrote. “This day will still be celebrated even though he is in another realm. I hope to experience this love one day, from this lifetime into the next. I love you ♥️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson (@sediimatsunyane) Theirs was a fairy love story that inspired many people. They adored one another in their private space and they were not afraid to display their love for each other and their children on social media. Connie and Shona met on July 31, 2001 and were married four months later. They tied the knot on November 30, 2001. They welcomed their first child together, Ali Ferguson June 7, 2002. In 2010, the duo launched their own production company, Ferguson Films.

