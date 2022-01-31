Connie Ferguson to late Shona: ‘It is well my love … we are okay’

Media mogul Connie Ferguson pays a heartfelt tribute to his late husband, award-winning actor and film-maker Shona Ferguson. To mark the six-month anniversary of Shona’s death, Connie shared a photograph of her and Shona, with a caption: “Six months today, and not a day goes by without me talking about you”.

In her post, the veteran actress said that Shona had left a “big impression” on her and their daughters, that he has become part of all their “conversations”. “Your spirit lives on Sho, and we bless God for walking this journey with us, for strengthening us daily and comforting us in different ways,” added Connie. She also thanked the many South Africans who have continued to support and prayed for her family since the day Shona died.

“...for the earthly angels who have been supportive of me and my family, physically and in prayer, for the strangers who have been praying for our healing and well-being. It is well my love. By God’s grace, we are okay. “Continue resting in peace, my love. Till we are all reunited when it’s our time to be called. I love you forever.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shared a picture of her father and simply captioned the post: “I miss you every day.”

The couple’s youngest daughter, Ali Ferguson, shared a photograph of her and her father hugging and captioned it with a dove carrying an olive branch emoji. Fans and friends including Carol Bouwer, Moshe Ndiki, Jessica Nkosi, TT Mbha and Connie Chiume shared their messages of support to the Ferguson family. Shona died of Covid-19-related complications on Friday, July 30 at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Thato Matuka, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation, confirmed the news to IOL Entertainment, also confirming his cause of death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today,” said Matuka at the time. He added: “Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications, and not a heart operation, as reported in the media.”