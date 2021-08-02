Connie Ferguson’s bold moves in the entertainment industry

For as long as I can remember, along with millions of other South Africans I have watched Connie Ferguson play the powerful Karabo Moroka on “Generations. That was the first time I was introduced to her. Ferguson became an important part of prime time viewing, so when she announced she was leaving Generations the first time, it felt like a break-up for many fans.

But it wasn’t for long. Following her departure from the country’s most popular soapie, she then joined M-Net’s “The Wild” and it was exciting to see her in a different role, this time as Marang Lebone. She co-starred with her real-life husband, Shona until its cancellation in April 2013. When “The Wild” was cancelled, she took matters into her own hands, starting a production company, Ferguson Films. That led to them creating Mzansi Magic’s hit drama, “Rockville”, in which they co-star.

But her journey as Moroka was not over. After the cast of “Generations” was dramatically fired, she reprised her role as Moroka on “Generations: The Legacy”, which saw her defy tradition by taking a second husband. She left the show again to focus on her duties as a producer on “Igazi”, “Rockville”, “The Gift”, “The Throne” and to star in and produce “The Queen”. Ferguson needs no introduction. The star, who started acting in 1993 has gone from playing a drug-addicted heiress to a powerful drug lord and a God-fearing simpleton and everything in between.

A trailblazer in her own right, Ferguson has gone from an actress to a TV mogul thanks to the moves she has made. And it’s not just her work in television and film that she is known for. Ferguson also launched a fragrance called True Self in 2008, and a lotion in 2014. She was also the face of Garnier.

Thanks to her work in TV, she has introduced South Africans to new talent across the shows she has created along with her husband. In a 2016 interview, I asked Ferguson if starting her own production company was something she always wanted to do. She said: “It really always was, but I believe in God’s timing. After Shona and I were done with The Wild, we just decided to go full steam ahead. It was not easy at all, and there were lots of rejections before we got our first yes, but the journey has been worth it”.

In that same interview, I asked Ferguson what being in the entertainment industry for 30 years thought her, she said: “Firstly fame is overrated. I love what I do but if I could do it without the fame I would. H “owever, being in this industry has taught me that I am a people’s person, I love people and I never knew that about myself”. Earlier this year she announced that her family had started their own foundation, the Ferguson Foundation.