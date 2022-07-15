Controversial social media gossip-monger Musa Khawula has landed in hot water again - this time with Anele Mdoda

Barely a month since making headlines, controversial social media gossip-monger Musa Khawula has landed in hot water again for allegedly ‘lying’ in a statement on Twitter. Musa tweeted a video of the inside of a lavish house on Thursday saying: “Basetsana & Romeo Khumalo's Saddlebrook Estate; Midrand home worth R24 950 000 has reportedly been laying on Property24 for the past 8 years with no buyer.

“Anele Mdoda and Pearl Thusi have previously hosted their parties at this lavish home,’ he continued, triggering the radio and TV personality to slam his claim as a ”lie”. Basetsana & Romeo Khumalo's Saddlebrook Estate; Midrand home worth R24 950 000 has reportedly been laying on Property24 for the past 8 years with no buyer.



Anele Mdoda and Pearl Thusi have previously hosted their parties at this lavish home. pic.twitter.com/JIVPwJdivE — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 14, 2022 She retweeted the post by Musa and captioned it “ Please don't lie.” Tweeps came to her defence and called out Musa for his alleged false statement with some even demanding evidence.

@Zukiso_22 replied to Anele’s post:“Please support your statement and give us the icing on the cake that shows that it's delicious. This story is delicious”. Please support your statement and give us lento ephezulu ekhekheni ekhombisa ukuthi, limnandi



Imnandi lendaba pic.twitter.com/Nzdxp40uBT — Zukiso (@Zukiso_22) July 14, 2022 @Joe97604517 said: “ I just hope he has good lawyers” I just hope he has good lawyers pic.twitter.com/v1u1PD4SKg — Jo (@Joe97604517) July 14, 2022 @XHOSALAND said: “ She said it’s a lie.”

Akho cala

She said it’s a lie. — STOP BULLYING ● (@XHOSALAND) July 14, 2022 @Zanele04870431 said: “ this guy will never stop...revealing iproblems makes him happy. Celebrities are also human beings. Whatever is happening to them, they hurt too...as if they dont have problems or will never have problems..he needs help shame.” this guy will never stop...revealing iproblems zabantu makes him happy. Celebrities are also human beings. Whatever is happening to them, they hurt too..kubekho aba bathanda upava ububhanxa as if they dont have problems or will never have problems..he needs help shame — Zanele (@Zanele04870431) July 14, 2022 @samsud_bethwell said : “ One thing about Musa, he will lie on y’all’s name!” One thing about Musa, he will lie on y’all’s name !!😂😂😂😂😂😂 — sYAAan Boujee Ooo (@samsud_bethwell) July 15, 2022 In June, Khawula, reported that Tbo Touch, the seasoned broadcaster, real name Thabo Molefe, was allegedly behind the demise of Soweto TV.

