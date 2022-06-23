Controversial social media gossip-monger, Musa Khawula responds to Tbo Touch’s legal threat

Controversial Twitter user Musa Khawula seems unfazed about Metro FM radio presenter Tbo Touch’s steps to take legal action against him following a series of tweets. Earlier this week Khawula, per his usual style, reported that the seasoned broadcaster, real name Thabo Molefe, is allegedly behind the demise of Soweto TV.

“Tbo Touch is accused of paying himself 3 times – as a CEO, as a director of a sales company MVM & paying his company Touch HD with Soweto TV’s funds but his company does not render any services at the station,” he tweeted. Khawula’s report was not received well by Tbo Touch as according to “Sunday World” the radio personality has instructed his legal team to issue a letter to Khawula to remove the tweet. “You made the statements for your personal benefit to boost your social media popularity and relevance without making any attempt to verify any facts concerning the matters that you have published on your twitter account,” reads a part of the letter seen by “Sunday World”.

Khawula took to his popular Twitter account to respond to Tbo Touch’s letter. He began by addressing the broadcaster as “Babes” and urged him that before threatening him with lawyers he should attend to the grievances by Soweto TV employees. “First things first, before wanting to threaten me with lawyers I think you should address the grievances by the employees at Soweto TV under your management and the sexual misconduct cases against Brian Mokoena,” tweeted Khawula.

