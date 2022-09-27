Costa Titch dominates the AFRIMA 2022 nominations list

Hitmaker Costa Titch has scored six nominations for the 2022 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). The two-time South Africa Hip Hop Awards recipient received nods in the following categories for his 2021 smash hit, “Big Flexa”: Song of the Year; Breakout Artiste of the Year; Best African Collaboration: Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro; and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography.

Reflecting on the moment of getting the nominations for Africa's biggest music event, he wrote in an Instagram post: "God did". View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) The “Areyeng” hitmaker is not the only South African artist nominated; Zakes Bantwini has bagged four nominations, for Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Best African DJ, Artiste of the Year and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro. Breakout star Nomfundo Moh is in the running for Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa, Album of the Year, Breakout Artiste of the Year, and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul.

Other Mzansi nominees include Kabza De Small, Ch’cco, Mello and Sleazy, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo, Major League DJz, A-Reece, Blxckie and Kelvin Momo. Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has received nominations for Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Artiste of the Year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A F R I M A (@afrima.official) Selecting the AFRIMA nominees was a hefty task with a total of 9 067 entries submitted. This the highest number ever recorded by the awards since their inception.

The AFRIMA jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora. Only entries within the validity period of August 20, 2021, to August 5, 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards. Commenting on the nominations list, AFRIMA jury member representing the Southern African Region, Adam Tiran, said: “We are confident in our selection this year, after carefully reviewing all 9 076 entries. We are sure this is an accurate and inclusive representation of where the African music industry currently is.

“We have put in the effort to ensure that AFRIMA’s nominations remain as credible and authentic as always.” The 2022 All Africa Music Awards will be held from December 8-11. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards ceremony on Wednesday, September, 28, 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A F R I M A (@afrima.official) The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

