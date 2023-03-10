Costa Titch on taking a leap and partnering with Akon’s label

Musician Costa Titch has been having a great 2023 so far, revelling in the success of his smash hit, “Big Flexa”. The independent artist has been doing things his own way since his career began, utilising the power of social media to establish a strong fan base who understand and love his sound, which is a fusion of hip hop and some amapiano beats.

Earlier this year, he received a major co-sign from Senegalese-American musician Akon, who praised him and predicted that he would be “a game changer”. Akon’s co-sign went beyond just praising him in a video. He also linked up with the South African artist and was a surprise guest during Titch’s performance at Cotton Fest. He later announced that he had signed a global deal with Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture, and they would be teaming up for the “Big Flexa” remix, whose visuals have already surpassed a million views on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 | (@costatitch) The award-winning artist explained that they decided to partner with Akon’s label to push his career on an international scale. “I’ve always wanted to remain independent and instead of signing to a major label, I’ve always wanted to partner with one. “After the success of my 2022 catalogue we felt it was time to partner with a global entity so we can continue to push the barriers on an international scale.

“So once the opportunity was presented by Konvict, we knew it was meant to be. I think it also goes to show that when you set your mind to something it can really come to life. “We didn’t know when or who it was gonna be, but we knew it would happen eventually,” he explained to IOL Entertainment. Titch continues to make waves as he takes his career to another level as he releases new music and performs on some of the top stages, such as the first Smirnoff Storm Room at the SA instalment of Ultra, the world’s biggest EDM festival.