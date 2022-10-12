Costa Titch’s ‘Big Flexa’ surpasses 30 million views to become most viewed amapiano video

Ten months since the release of the music video for his hit single “Big Flexa”, Costa Titch last week celebrated the video hitting 30 million views on YouTube. A few days later and the video has surpassed the 30 060 000 mark, which was the view count on MFR Souls and Kamo Mphela’s 2020 hit single “Amanikiniki”, to hold the title of the most viewed amapiano music video of all time.

“Big Flexa”, which features C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida and Man T, has been a hit across the continent thanks to its catchy hook, its predominantly English lyrics (amapiano songs are typically in vernac) and its viral music video. The song has also been a hit on TikTok, with dancers and TikTokers from across the continent recreating the dance moves on the video and coming up with all sorts of creative content using the audio. “Big Flexa” is also nominated for several awards at the upcoming Afrimas, including Song of the Year.

Costa Titch marked the occasion by releasing a new single titled “Superstar” featuring Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz and Ma Gang Official on Friday. The song was followed by a music video directed by the talented local music video production duo Darion4k and The Lotus Sutra shortly after. “Have You Seen The Superstar Music Video Yet!? @diamondplatnumz @magang_officialsa Song and Video Out On All Platforms,” Costa Titch shared on Instagram.

