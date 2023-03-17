Costa Titch’s family share details for memorial service

The family of Costa Titch, the South African musician who died suddenly on Saturday after collapsing on stage while performing at the Johannesburg leg of Ultra SA, has announced details for his upcoming memorial. The memorial will be hosted on Saturday from 2pm until late at 14 Hawley Road, Bedfordview, and the dress code is all black with a touch of green.

“The Tsobanoglou family would love to extend enormous gratitude to the Titch Gang community globally for their continued love and support during this incredibly difficult time,” the family announced through his social media pages. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 | (@costatitch) “Having all of you sharing videos, pictures and memories of the impact our son had on many has softened the pain we carry.” The family also shared that they held a private ceremony in his honour on Wednesday, March 15. Complimentary tickets for Saturday’s memorial service will be made available soon.

“To ensure that we manage the limited capacity in the venue we will use a free ticketing system and tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. “Titch Gang members who are on the WhatsApp line will also have an opportunity to secure limited tickets,” they shared. The family also emphasised that tickets are not for sale and that people should not exchange money with any third party for access to the memorial service.