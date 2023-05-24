Costa Titch’s mom drops new bombshell: ‘If anyone did poison my son, they could get away with murder’

In April, Costa Titch’s mom shocked Mzansi when she took to his Instagram account to suggest that the cause of her son’s death might not be as straightforward as social media speculation would have us believe. “I promise you, my son, that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you,” she wrote as a caption accompanying a picture of her and the late 28-year-old together.

Now, his mom has doubled down on the suggestion. Through another Instagram post, she suggested he might have been poisoned and that those who might have poisoned him could get away with his murder. “The National Health Laboratory Services can take months or even years to finalise toxicology tests,” she posted. “This means I am not the only mother in South Africa that has to wait for answers. “It also means if anyone did poison my son, they could get away with murder. I'm pleading for help to get answers as even the police cannot do anything without these medical results.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) The “Big Flexa” hitmaker died in March, after he collapsed and fell off the stage during his performance at the Johannesburg leg of the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre. The talented rapper and amapiano star had just signed with Senegalese-American rapper Akon’s Konvict Music record label. His family held a private funeral for him and celebrated his life, with two public memorial services, one in Johannesburg and another in his home province Mpumalanga.