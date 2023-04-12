Costa Titch’s mom vows to uncover what really happened to him: ‘I will not rest until I find out’

A month on from his untimely death, Costa Titch’s mom has vowed to find out what really happened to her son. She shared a picture of her and the late 28-year-old together through his Instagram account earlier in the week.

On the caption, she seemed to suggest that the cause of his death may not be as straightforward as social media speculation would have us believe. “I promise you, my son, that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) The “Big Flexa” hitmaker died last month after he appeared to collapse and fall off the stage during his performance at the Johannesburg leg of the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The rumour mill suggested that he suffered from epilepsy and the stage lights triggered a fatal epileptic seizure. Others have been spreading unsubstantiated claims that his death may have been the result of drug use. Costa’s mother’s post is likely to spark more interest in uncovering if there wasn’t any foul play involved in his death. Costa’s record-breaking music video for “Big Flexa” recently became the first ever amapiano music video ever to reach 50 million views on YouTube.

Currently sitting at 52 million views, it’s also one of the most viewed music videos to ever come out of SA. Shortly before his death, Costa signed with Senegalese-American rapper Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture, and released “Big Flexa Remix”. In an interview with BBC Radio a few weeks before his death, he explained that the “Big Flexa Remix” was a move he hoped would help him go global.