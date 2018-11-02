Hip-Hop Pantsula

Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo’s wife Lerato Sengadi is taking the rapper’s father Robert Tsambo to court following Sengadi’s urgent interdict to halt the funeral proceedings. This is following reports earlier in the week, the statement released by the Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana, stating that the family does not recognise Sengadi as the rapper’s widow.

"I would like to put this matter to rest and categorically state on record that Ms Sengadi is not, and was never married to Jabulani. She is not his wife!” read the statement.

In her affidavit, Sengadi declared that she is the lawful customary wife to HHP, detailing the lobola negotiations and wedding ceremony that took place in February 2016.

Sengadi stated that the family has alienated her, she only found out on social media that the Tsambo family will bury HHP in Mahikeng.

She also revealed that there had been no communication between herself and the family with regards to funeral arrangements and she doesn’t even know where her husband’s remains are stored at the moment.

In a lengthy court statement Sengadi revealing shocking detailing of the Jabba battle with depression and addicted to cocaine and CAT.

“Although diagnosed with severe depression, Jabba chose not to take any medication for his condition,” said Lerato.

Sengadi also stated that HHP wanted to be buried Johannesburg, not in Mafikeng.

The Motswako rapper who on Wednesday, October 24 at his Randpark home, was scheduled to buried tomorrow in his Mahikeng.

The court is currently in session.