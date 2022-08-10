Craig Lucas: ‘I'm having to fight off thoughts of suicide almost everyday’

A day after performing a sold out concert billed as "An Ode To Women: The Queens Ball" at the Grand Arena, Cape Town, “The Voice” winner Craig Lucas has shared an open letter on social media revealing that his depression has resurfaced. "I'm really grateful. But I feel so empty," he shared on his Instagram and Facebook profiles. "I've been feeling like this for weeks now. I thought I was OK. I rushed back into releasing music, being active on social media, doing interviews, university, all of it."

He went on to share that he had realised he was trying to distract himself from how he was feeling and it's now caught up with him. "Nothing feels good anymore," he wrote. "I'm overwhelmed and I'm exhausted. I'm having to fight off thoughts of suicide almost everyday now. And it's getting harder and harder."

Lucas, who won the second season of “The Voice” in 2017, added that he's been off drugs and alcohol for almost six months now, but he still feels like he's letting everyone down. Other artists and collaborators like Msaki, Jethro Tait and Goodluck left words of encouragement in the Instagram comments section of Lucas’s post. Singer-songwriter Majozi commented: "Craig we all have so much respect and love for you. Sorry that you are feeling this way. Thank you for sharing and being vulnerable. Love you bro."

A few months ago, Lucas took some time off to mourn the death of his brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Arlene Lucas, who were shot and killed by a 15-year-old in circumstances that are still under investigation. Lucas previously shared through a Facebook post in 2018 that he'd been dealing with depression before publicly coming out as gay for the first time since he achieved national fame. "I expect to lose a couple of friends and fans, and I expect a couple of familial relationships to become strained as a result of this letter but it’s ok," he said.

