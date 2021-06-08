Criselda Kananda survives Covid-19 pneumonia

Media personality Criselda Kananda has survived Covid-19 pneumonia.

The media personality took to Instagram over the weekend to share that she’s recovering from Covid-19 pneumonia after being admitted to hospital.

According to the star, she fought for her life.

She shared a picture of herself in hospital, surrounded by machines. In her post, she said she was grateful for the gift of life.

Criselda took the opportunity to caution her fans and to remind them to stay safe as there is a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Thank you Sunninghill Hospital ICU staff for the care and dedication. Covid-19 symptoms keep changing. Please keep being vigilant, we are under siege.”

The media personality thanked God for keeping her alive.

“To my friends and family, thank you for the prayers. For the first time, even I feared for my life. I still need courage and counselling to share my entire experience. God is real. God is good,” she shared.

Criselda’s comment section was filled with messages of love and light as her friends and fans wished her a speedy recovery.

Actress Winnie Ntshaba said, “Oh sis, we thank God for sparing your life. We truly are living by grace.”

“Uliqhawe my twin. Your fight for the right to enjoy all the days God has sanctioned for you is remarkable. And yes, good medical aid makes all the difference,” Khanyi Magubane added.

Actress Sophie Lichaba said, “We love and continue keeping you in our prayers.”

Criselda, who has been living with HIV for more than two decades, opened up about her health last year, saying it was deteriorating.