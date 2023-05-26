Cultish set to release limited-edition garment as a tribute to AKA and Costa Titch

Cultish has announced that on Saturday, June 3, the brand will be honouring AKA and Costa Titch with the launch of the brand’s limited-edition tribute garment. The tribute launch is set to be hosted at Cultish’s store at Rosebank Mall featuring performances from Don Design, Kyeezi, AyandaMVP and Venom.

AKA’s brand manager Mahlatse “Zazboy” Sethole shared the news on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. “To honour AKA’s remarkable life and expressive connection with Cultish ®, we decided to release a limited-edition tribute garment,” he shared. “This special piece embodies the essence of our collaboration and serves as a celebration of AKA’s artistic journey.” The lengthy statement also added that the garment pays homage to AKA’s unique style, his indomitable spirit, and the profound impact he made.

“With every stitch and design element, this tribute garment represents the fusion of two creative forces that inspired countless individuals.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahlatse Zazboy Sethole (@zazboy_99) “It serves as a reminder of the beauty that can arise when fashion and music converge, transcending their respective boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on culture. “As fans and admirers, let us embrace this limited-edition tribute garment, wearing it proudly as a symbol of the passion, artistry, and resilience that AKA embodied.”

Zazboy encouraged the public to remember and celebrate AKA’s life and described him as “an extraordinary artist whose influence will continue to resonate with us for generations to come”. Zazboy went on to add: “Costa's passing has left a void in our hearts and in the music industry as a whole. His kind spirit and positive outlook were infectious, inspiring a younger generation to believe in themselves and work towards their dreams. “Costa’s passion for music and fashion was reflected in his work, and his dedication to his craft was something we all deeply admired.