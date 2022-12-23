Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 23, 2022

Cute! Hundreds of young Sho Madjozi fans flock to Mall of Africa as she launches new children’s book

Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

The Sho Madjozi hairstyle is still a thing after all these years. That was crystal clear when the multi-award-winning rapper shared images from a recent book signing for her new children's book, Shoma and The Stars, at the Mall of Africa.

The book signing was held at Bargain Books and marked the last leg of the December “Sho Madjozi Book Tour”. Previously, she’d visited three separate Bargain Books in Cape Town at V&A Waterfront, Blue Route Mall and Cape Gate Mall.

“Where’s that tweet that was asking when schools are reopening ? 😂 I’m on my way back to 🇿🇦 , your kids can come hang out with me on my #shoma and the stars book tour 🕺🏽💗💫”

On Thursday, the “Huku” hitmaker shared snaps from her Mall of Africa launch on Twitter: “Listeeeennnn, the stars showed up and showed out yesterday at Mall of Africa,” she shared. “Books were sold out in just a few hours. And I got so many hugs! My heart is full 🥹🫶🏽💗 thank you. Books are available at these stores: linktr.ee/shomaandthesta…”

A day prior to the Mall of Africa launch, the 31-year-old shared a hilarious video of herself practising how she would greet and interact with children at the launch.

“I’ve been training to meet all your kids at Mall of Africa tomorrow. I take this very seriously 🏋🏽‍♀️😍”

Fresh from her tour of the US, on Thursday evening Madjozi shared a video of herself coming across the popular homeless man, Bonga Sithole, at a traffic light. In the video, when he notices her, he runs to the passenger window and kisses her hand.

“I don’t have a suitable caption for what happened to me earlier 😅,” she captioned the video.

