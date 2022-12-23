Cute! Hundreds of young Sho Madjozi fans flock to Mall of Africa as she launches new children’s book

The book signing was held at Bargain Books and marked the last leg of the December “Sho Madjozi Book Tour”. Previously, she’d visited three separate Bargain Books in Cape Town at V&A Waterfront, Blue Route Mall and Cape Gate Mall.

The Sho Madjozi hairstyle is still a thing after all these years. That was crystal clear when the multi-award-winning rapper shared images from a recent book signing for her new children's book, Shoma and The Stars , at the Mall of Africa.

“Where’s that tweet that was asking when schools are reopening ? 😂 I’m on my way back to 🇿🇦 , your kids can come hang out with me on my #shoma and the stars book tour 🕺🏽💗💫”

Where’s that tweet that was asking when schools are reopening ? 😂 I’m on my way back to 🇿🇦 , your kids can come hang out with me on my #shoma and the stars book tour 🕺🏽💗💫 pic.twitter.com/nhyREGBEYc — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) December 16, 2022

On Thursday, the “Huku” hitmaker shared snaps from her Mall of Africa launch on Twitter: “Listeeeennnn, the stars showed up and showed out yesterday at Mall of Africa,” she shared. “Books were sold out in just a few hours. And I got so many hugs! My heart is full 🥹🫶🏽💗 thank you. Books are available at these stores: linktr.ee/shomaandthesta…”

Listeeeennnn, the stars showed up and showed out yesterday at Mall of Africa. Books were sold out in just a few hours. And I got so many hugs! My heart is full 🥹🫶🏽💗 thank you.



Books are available at these stores: https://t.co/N9yRfXim2t pic.twitter.com/60X9UOtLnR — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) December 22, 2022

A day prior to the Mall of Africa launch, the 31-year-old shared a hilarious video of herself practising how she would greet and interact with children at the launch.