Cyan Boujee calls out DJ Prince Kaybee and Seemah amid ongoing drama

Mzansi’s social media queen Cyan Boujee is back with more spicy drama and this time her comments are aimed at DJ Prince Kaybee and TikTok star, Seemah. Known for her bold personality and no-filter attitude, Boujee recently stirred the pot online, dropping hints about some interesting connections between Kaybee and Seemah.

If you thought Kaybee’s love life had settled down, Boujee’s got news for you. Here’s the backstory: Seemah, known for her bubbly personality and growing TikTok fame, had a friendship with Boujee that quickly turned sour. Last year, their drama was all over social media after an incident at one of Boujee’s gigs. Seemah explained in a video that she showed up to support Boujee, taking videos and vibing along.

But things got tense when fans at the event started paying attention to Seemah. According to Boujee, this was a major “spotlight-stealing” move and she didn’t appreciate it. Fast forward to now, and it seems the tension between them hasn’t fully died down. During a recent live stream, Boujee didn’t hold back on her feelings on the fact that Seemah was speaking on her and DJ Maphorisa. ♬ original sound - Podcast and Chill Network @podcastandchillwithmacg Don’t miss today’s dose of #PianoPulse🎹 During her live steam, Boujee addressed the rampant gossip swirling around her, questioning the motives behind the constant discussions.

“I can be crazy, but I’ll never lie. I can be very, very crazy, everyone can accept that but I think why bring it back up?” Boujee seems frustrated by the constant talk around her, questioning, “Why are they talking about me? Don’t they have other things to talk about?” She went on to explain that people love to have opinions about those who’ve "arrived," adding: “For you to say that happened even looked on from it, keep things that I created up. Come on, I hope it blows up 'cause if it does, I’ll really have an answer.”

For now, though, she’s holding her peace. “I’m going to take a shot, smoke and wait for the right time to come back.” Boujee also mentioned how often people talk about her. “They always decide to have a conversation about me because maybe it brings them views. I don’t know why they’re talking about me,” she said, suggesting that some people find her name trending as a way to get attention.