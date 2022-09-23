Cyan Boujee speaks on getting 50k weekly allowance on ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’

Influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee joined MacG’s “Podcast and Chill” on Thursday, September 22, for an episode full of interesting sound bites and titbits about her brief career in the limelight. Throughout the interview she breathed heavily and had a runny nose, which she said was because she had the flu.

The 21-year-old spoke on a variety of topics including getting liposuction and other work done to her body in December, preparing to go for a Brazilian Butt Lift in the coming weeks, and the bizarre story of how she had to defend herself against an obsessive Nigerian sneaky link who was pursuing a relationship with her. The drama with the sneaky link escalated to a physical altercation between the two after she rejected his advances. Shortly after the incident a few months ago, Cyan shared an Instagram post of her bloodied apartment.

“I wasn’t interested because it started off as a sneaky link so you can imagine that if I commit to him, he’s gonna see other people,” she said. “So I didn’t have a vision with this guy, he’s just not my type. He wasn’t the type that I could commit to for years.” She also spoke of a hefty allowance from an ex, saying, “This was a real bag. It was maybe 50 every week.”

This prompted MacG to yell in disbelief and ask, “Woooooow, 50 thousand, are you f**king kidding me?” She responded: “For sure.. Just for staying home.” When asked if she’d dated DJ Maphorisa she said she hadn’t, and expressed regret about this.

“We were vibing, I’d go to his place, we’d go to gigs. But obviously because my friend offered what he actually wanted he went with her. But we’re cool.” She also shared how she got a lot of attention when her and Maphorisa were out together. Later in the hour long interview, she criticised amapiano DJ Busta 929 for trying to sleep with her despite her expressing her disinterest, and said he should know his level.