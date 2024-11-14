Cyan Boujee's viral remarks on self-worth and modern dating leaves Mzansi divided

Mzansi's social media queen Cyan Boujee is back on top of the X trends list. This time it’s for her candid remarks about her lifestyle and the misconceptions surrounding it.

In a recent video that went viral, Boujee addressed the stigma often associated with women who assert their worth in relationships. During the clip Boujee confirmed that she does not “sell” her body but rather she demands to be taken care of if she is intimate with a person. “I am not selling, but I’m going to put it like this ... I want to make it clear that a lot of people actually think this is like prostitution, but no, it’s actually knowing your value,” she said.

She continued: “I’ll go to a guy to get smashed, and I’ll come back home with so much, but they would come back hungry, desperate, having so much anger.” She further explained that her lifestyle demands financial support. “I feel like I have things to do, I have gas to pay, honey, my wig, do you know how much this is. I really want to go with someone that understands that and can maintain me.”

Commenting on the noise that her critics make on social media, she said: “They are probably making all the noise because they don’t know the experience or they can’t get to that level where they can demand certain things from a man. “When I come, I come to the table just the way I am. I am the table, and you are going to give me what I want and if you don’t the door is open, it doesn’t have lockers.” Im not selling, i just smash for cash - Cyan Boujee 😭😭😂 TF pic.twitter.com/ZuJD3BDiok

Boujee's comments have sparked a conversation among social media users about self-worth and respect in modern-day dating. Meanwhile, other's have trolled her for being a "commercial sex worker". @TieOnto commented: "Why do they try to sugarcoat that they're commercial sex workers so much? Just own it and keep it moving."

@Mondes123 wrote: "So she is selling, she just knows her value is high, Am I getting it wrong maybe?😅."