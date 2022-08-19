DA leader John Steenhuisen calls ex-wife ‘roadkill’ on latest episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’

Tweeps dragged DA leader John Steenhuisen after he compared his ex-wife to “roadkill”. In his interview on “Podcast and Chill” with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Thursday, Steenhuisen tackled the topics of drugs, racism, corruption, load shedding and other issues in government.

After an hour into the show, MacG picked Steenhuisen’s brain on a few quirky pointers about the politician’s personal life. Steenhuisen has been married to Terry Beaumont since 2014. Before this union, he was married to Julie Steenhuisen from 2000 to 2010. But according to Steenhuisen, he fell in love with Beaumont, who was married to provincial director Michael Beaumont at the time and made her his wife.

MacG asked Steenhuisen about the allegations of infidelity in his previous marriage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Podcast and Chill with MacG (@podcastwithmacg) Steenhuisen responded: “It wasn’t her, it was me. I told her that I met somebody. I fell in love with her and she’s now my wife.” MacG asked Steenhuisen a few questions to test how much he knew about local trends and “blackness”, which saw the politician flourish in his answers.

But he lost the plot when he answered the next question as MacG asked: “What is roadkill?” After a short moment of silence, Steenhuisen answered: “Sounds a lot like my ex-wife… flat chicken.” This sent Twitter users into a frenzy as they called for heads to roll in the political party because of Steenhuisen’s comment, this in the heart of Women’s Month.

The entire world witnessed it. — ÉđwįŁŁ Fôųŕįə (@edwilljfourie) August 18, 2022 Roadkill referred to as a woman, a mother during women's month only @Our_DA would see nothing wrong with that. — Thabang Mahuma 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Tbang_bang) August 18, 2022 To think it (even jokingly) is one thing, but to say it for laughs on a public platform? Not a great look... — Bun-jammin Burger (@bentipede) August 19, 2022 Why would you promote a tweet where the leader of the opposition refers to his ex wife and mother of his kids as roadkill.What is the joke here? https://t.co/hcU41AJIs7 — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) August 18, 2022 Steenhuisen ended the interview saying he wants people to remember him as “somebody who stood up every day to make a difference and made South Africa a better place”.