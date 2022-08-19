Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
DA leader John Steenhuisen calls ex-wife ‘roadkill’ on latest episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’

South Africa - Cape Town - 12 December 2019 - DA leader John Steenhuisen MP and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde engage small businesses on challenges they are facing due to constant rolling blackouts imposed by Eskom. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Tweeps dragged DA leader John Steenhuisen after he compared his ex-wife to “roadkill”.

In his interview on “Podcast and Chill” with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Thursday, Steenhuisen tackled the topics of drugs, racism, corruption, load shedding and other issues in government.

After an hour into the show, MacG picked Steenhuisen’s brain on a few quirky pointers about the politician’s personal life.

Steenhuisen has been married to Terry Beaumont since 2014.

Before this union, he was married to Julie Steenhuisen from 2000 to 2010. But according to Steenhuisen, he fell in love with Beaumont, who was married to provincial director Michael Beaumont at the time and made her his wife.

More on this

MacG asked Steenhuisen about the allegations of infidelity in his previous marriage.

Steenhuisen responded: “It wasn’t her, it was me. I told her that I met somebody. I fell in love with her and she’s now my wife.”

MacG asked Steenhuisen a few questions to test how much he knew about local trends and “blackness”, which saw the politician flourish in his answers.

But he lost the plot when he answered the next question as MacG asked: “What is roadkill?”

After a short moment of silence, Steenhuisen answered: “Sounds a lot like my ex-wife… flat chicken.”

This sent Twitter users into a frenzy as they called for heads to roll in the political party because of Steenhuisen’s comment, this in the heart of Women’s Month.

The DA posted the promotional clip of Steenhuisen on the show with MacG, but tweeps were not impressed.

Steenhuisen ended the interview saying he wants people to remember him as “somebody who stood up every day to make a difference and made South Africa a better place”.

