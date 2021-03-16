Da L.E.S and Saso say all white brunch policy was 'inappropriate'

Rappers Da L.E.S and Saso landed in hot water on Monday, after a poster detailing the policy for their upcoming all white brunch. In the poster, the event policy dictated a list of requirements for patrons from the dress code, grooming and guest list. Under dress code it said: “Pull out the flyest sh** in your closet 100% all white.” And under grooming for men it stated that “haircuts, shape-ups & clean shaves area must”. However, the part that ruffled many Twitter user’s feathers said for women planning to attend the brunch they have to have “hair-dos, waxing, manicures & pedicures” done.

Waxing and clean shaves are a must??! 😂😂😂😂 Yhu egGoli 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/w8DNS7uKDA — Noluthando (@luvlithando) March 15, 2021

Tweeps didn’t take kindly to this and shared their disgust for the policy.

“This is hella rapey omg Oh wow guys who approved this?! Da Les is like 40 what the hellll is this?!?” said satirical comedian Lesego Tlhabi.

This is hella rapey omg 🥴🥴🥴😷 Oh wow guys who approved this?! Da Les is like 40 what the hellll is this?!? https://t.co/3G7M04YOF7 — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 15, 2021

“’limited tables, table bookings are a must,’ but it’s invite only, yet people are being asked to RSVP yet you don’t know if you’re invited or not,” said make-up and cosplay content creator Slim Girl Supreme.

“limited tables, table bookings are a must,” but it’s invite only, yet people are being asked to RSVP yet you don’t know if you’re invited or not 😭 https://t.co/8R1LVt9pge — mrs. lawliet (@slimgirlsupreme) March 15, 2021

“All girls must wax? Yho guys qaphelani this doesn’t sound like a very safe event,” said @DonMinni.

All girls must wax? Yho guys qaphelani this doesn’t sound like a very safe event👀 https://t.co/7IhNZYYSnN — ✨✨glitzerfee✨✨ (@DonMinni) March 16, 2021

“Bathong Da Les le Saso. These requirements are super weird for a ’brunch’”, commented @PlCKMYAFRO.

Bathong Da Les le Saso

These requirements are super weird for a “brunch” https://t.co/R5fRgYjKuo — 𝔏𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔫 🍋 (@PlCKMYAFRO) March 16, 2021

“The fact that it's compulsory for women to wax is very problematic & predatory. Sies,” said @paballo_patsa.

The fact that it's compulsory for women to wax is very problematic & predatory. Sies. https://t.co/4R17cCqLu5 — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) March 16, 2021

“Misogynists know that women are an overmatch for them, and because of that they choose the weakest, dumbest, most ignorant ways to control them. Everything about this is perverted & toxic, but it's no surprise coz in SA we never miss an opportunity to objectify & devalue women,” commented @BATUKMUSICA.

Misogynists know that women are an overmatch for them, and because of that they choose the weakest, dumbest, most ignorant ways to control them. Everything about this is perverted & toxic, but it's no surprise coz in SA we never miss an opportunity to objectify & devalue women. https://t.co/lRKCzAB2Qz — Carla Fonseca (@BATUKMUSICA) March 16, 2021

Following the backlash Da L.E.S posted a now-deleted tweet stating that poster was sent out by their promoters without his knowledge and they didn’t sign-off on it.

“I'm so sorry for the poster sent out by promoters tonight. Neither @Saso_DT nor myself had seen or signed off on the "policy" As we didn't post it.

“Sincere apologies for the inappropriate requirements for our All White Brunch, that's not how we roll.”

Saso also apologised for the poster. He said the policy was inappropriate and that they want their guests to enjoy a “safe party space“.