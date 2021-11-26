Da L.E.S on his relationship with AKA: 'I have to protect my energy first’

Local rapper Da L.E.S is set to make an appearance on “Behind The Story” and shed some light on the status of his relationship with AKA. In a preview of the upcoming episode of the hit BET show, host Nomalanga Shozi chats to Lifestyle about his upbringing, how he got his start in music, where things went wrong with his former Jozi bandmate Bongani Fassie, and the status of his relationship with AKA.

While the “Heaven” hitmaker was discussing what led to the end of Jozi, Kiernan– AKA’s real name – was brought up with Nomalanga asking him what the situation was with their relationship. Da L.E.S replied: “People who know me know I’m a non-confrontational kinda guy, do you know what I’m saying? “So if I don’t get with your energy anymore, I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now.”

Earlier this year in an episode of Lasizwe's “Drink Or Tell The Truth” show on YouTube, Da L.E.S lifted the lid on the alleged beef and cleared the air around the stories about AKA sleeping with his baby mama. Lasizwe asked him: “You did a diss track about AKA sleeping with your baby mama. Is that why you are not cool anymore? Will you ever make peace?” “I am glad you asked me this question. No 1, that track was never about AKA and that’s on period.