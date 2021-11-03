Da L.E.S's personal DJ accuses him of physical assault

Hip hop DJ and producer DJ Double D took to social media to accuse rapper Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, better known by his stage name Da L.E.S, of physically assaulting him. In his Twitter post, the DJ said he would no longer be working with the rapper. DJ Double D has served as Da L.E.S's official tour DJ for a number of years.

"I would like to confirm that I will be cutting all ties with @2freshLES. I kindly ask everyone to respect my privacy during this tough time,“ the DJ said. The DJ, who also offers various music engineering services such as mixing and mastering, went on to add that his work would be unaffected by this matter. "I will continue to work through my own company Mount Blanc Media & would like to assure all my other clients that we continue as normal," he added.

In an attached statement, the DJ stated: "It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed the alleged victim of assault from Leslie Mampe Jr, commonly known as Da L.E.S and I have since opened a case with the South African Police Service against ( Mampe Jr), which I am following with keen interest." View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ D Double D (@djddoubled) He went on to describe the alleged assault as a "traumatic experience" and shared that he has faith that justice will be served. The pair have been working together for over five years now through Da L.E.S's Fresh 2 Def Productions.

In 2018 they dropped a collab album titled “Fresh 2 Def Presents: Hall of Fame 2”. Da L.E.S has been quiet on the music front since releasing his latest album, “Caution To The Wind” in November last year. Instead, he's turned his attention to promoting his partnership with rum company, Bumbu. Da L.E.S's reps didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.