Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane at a Germiston school. Picture: Instagram

Danny K is on a mission to change the mindset of 'racist' South Africans, and just weeks after setting the internet on fire with his "white privilege" comments, the "Things We Do" singer hit the road to address social issues at schools. Danny, fellow muso and bestie Kabelo Mabalane and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation visited Bishops Baven School in Germiston on Wednesday as part of anti-racism week.

Taking to Instagram, Danny shared snaps of their visit, alongside the caption: "... Young minds willing to learn what needs to be done to move us forward..."

Earlier this month, Danny ruffled many feathers when he shared a series of tweets claiming that not enough white people call out racism when it happens and that even if it's uncomfortable, they should stand firm and have courage.

Adding that he is bewildered by the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans and that white people "have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour."

Clearly the criticism he received, including that from Western Cape Premier Helen Zille who suggested the singer get "some spelling lessons," has not deterred the star from a cause that seemingly very close to his heart.