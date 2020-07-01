Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson makes a return to 947

Joburgers are in for a treat this July, as Darren “Whackhead” Simpson brings the much-needed dose of his wacky sense of humour on Andy Maqondwana’s show.

Whackhead and Andy will bring endless laughter and fun to the unsuspecting listeners who will be the subjects of the pranks.

“The Prank on 947” with Whackhead will be a daily feature from Monday, bringing with moments of laughter weekdays at 10:40 am. You don’t want to miss that Joburg!





Through his authentic humour, Whackhead has pioneered one of the most successful radio prank series on 947 – including one in which he convinced an Australian radio station that he was Tom Cruise. He left the Joburg radio station after 14 years to join 947 sister station, Kfm on “Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs”.





Commenting on Whackhead’s return, 947 Station manager, Thando Makhunga said: “We are excited to have the legendary Whackhead Simpson’s pranks back on 947. While Darren is based in Cape Town, he still connects with Joburg listeners and encompasses all that the city is about; fun and irreverent humour as well as a big personality.”





Reflecting on his return to the station, Whackhead said: “Being back at 947 is great as I’ll be creating fun memories with new listeners and reconnecting with old ones. I am looking forward to working with Andy and interacting with all the unsuspecting listeners who will be part of all the laughs and pranks.”





He added: “Ever since I left, the people of Joburg have pined for the pranks, understandably it was a part of their lives for 15 years every morning at 7.10, how could I say no, it's gonna be lots of fun.”





On what his fans can look forward to, he said: “This is Whackhead 2.0, pranks have been around for a very long time, and have become a staple of radio, the secret is evolving with the times to keep them fresh, new and exciting."





Asked about his some of your memorable pranks he said: " There are too many to mention I have done over 1500 of them, I have also been caught out many times which is fantastic."

Warning: The content of the video contains strong language:

Commenting on how the coronavirus has changed his world view, the seasoned broadcaster offered: “Work is not everything. I have always been a workaholic and used to stay at 947 until 7pm at night to do these pranks, now I have a studio at home, so it's much more convenient and I am working but at home.”



