David Rees back in ICU as he ‘persistently battles towards recovery’

Actor David Rees is back in intensive care following quadruple heart surgery and further surgery for a lung infection on September 1. The actor’s publicist Corlia Strauss, in the latest public update, shared the news of Rees’ return to hospital.

“Rees remains in ICU, persistently battling towards recovery. The road has been arduous and David is keenly anticipating his return home,” read the post. Rees is well known for his role as Chris Welman on ‘7de Laan’ which is coming to an end after its 24th season in December. Rees had been discharged in August after being in hospital for over a month and got to spend time with his family, but his recovery has taken an unfortunate turn.

“He is incredibly happy to be home! The fresh country air and comfortable surroundings will bode well for his recovery,” Strauss shared at the time.

News of Rees' hospitalisation following a heart attack was shared on August 4, along with a plea for public financial assistance through a Back-a-Buddy fund set up for donations. The family is still in need of financial help and has thanked the public for their support thus far. “The influx of supportive messages and kindness has been a source of immense strength, and we are reaching out for continued assistance to facilitate David’s healing journey.