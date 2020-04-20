Davido ecstatic that fiancée Chioma is in the clear from Covid-19

Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 ... Thank you all for prayers .... We love you ..

Fans have been praying and sharing well-wishes for the star and his family after he took to Instagram last month to reveal that Chioma had tested positive for the virus.





“I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancée Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.





“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and all our close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the Covid-19 test on March 25.





“Unfortunately, my fiancée’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.” She was quarantined and tested again after a few weeks, with the results coming back negative.





Davido was on his North American tour of his 2019 album, "A Good Time" before he had to postpone and return to Nigeria. The tour would have seen him perform in major US cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, New York City, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta.





At the time of the diagnosis stars like Cassper Nyovest and Reekado Banks sent Davido well wishes.

He said she did not show any symptoms at the time.