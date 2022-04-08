DBN Gogo dragged for her old tweets after 'RHOLagos' red carpet

Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo is currently being reminded of her past Twitter activity after she tweeted some words of advice about people keeping their negative opinions to themselves. Following the “Real Housewives of Lagos” launch in Johannesburg on Thursday, social media is currently filled with comments about the fashion. Some of the comments have not been so nice.

DBN Gogo, who attended the Showmax soiree, shared on Twitter that she wished people would keep their negative opinions to themselves. Referring to the bashing of some outfits, she also reminded everyone that you can't control how a person looks. "I wish you guys could keep ur negative opinions to yourself especially when people are content and happy with how they’ve presented. You’ll never control how anyone looks. You can however control your mouths," she tweeted. I wish you guys could keep ur negative opinions to yourself especially when people are content and happy with how they’ve presented. You’ll never control how anyone looks. You can however control your mouths. — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) April 7, 2022 The popular DJ must not have known that her words would rub the Twitter streets the wrong way, as her past tweets are now being brought to light.

Many argued that DBN Gogo should not be one to talk about keeping negative opinions reserved, having previously shared tweets that were not so positive about the way people dressed. If wenza into be consistent. You were here bashing people's outfit now that you're apart of the collective awusafun. Uyagula — Miss_Shabalala (@Luh_shabba) April 8, 2022 Dbn Gogo should've known better, Twitter doesn't forget. Lesson learned surely. Buka manje bayamupheka😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zLsitVZVk1 — Ngwane (@BabaKaKhanya) April 8, 2022 "Tweeps digging up DBN Gogo's tweets when she was criticizing celeb’s outfits ten years ago 😂 y'all a nasty!😭," said @BekithembaZ. Years may have gone by and DBN Gogo’s thinking may have also shifted, but tweeps are clearly always waiting for someone to slip up, so that receipts may be presented.

