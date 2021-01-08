EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
The DJ questioned why only grooves and the sale of alcohol have been shut down, instead of the entire country. Picture: Instagram
The DJ questioned why only grooves and the sale of alcohol have been shut down, instead of the entire country. Picture: Instagram

DBN Gogo dragged for questioning why groove has been shut down

DBN Gogo found herself at the top of the trends list this week after she landed in hot water with social media users.

This comes after the DJ questioned why only grooves and the sale of alcohol have been shut down, instead of the entire country.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly soar in South Africa, last week President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country on level 3 lockdown with stricter restrictions.

Since then, and as the number of infections increases daily, conversations around Covid-19 have dominated social media.

DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, took to Twitter to question why groove had been shut down and not other social gatherings.

In a now-deleted tweet, the ’French Kiss’ hitmaker asked why couldn't the entire country be on pause and not just booze and groove.

After being asked by a tweep what she meant, DBN Gogo explained that she was asking for a simple answer to her simple question.

“It’s a simple question. If social gatherings are the issue, why have they not all been closed? When groove and alcohol were shut. Why wasn’t it all shut?," asked DBN Gogo.

The tweep then went on to explain that the combination of alcohol and partying can lead to an event being a super-spreader of the virus.

However, the star was not having it and lambasted the government, claiming that it was not truly dealing with the issues head-on.

“But was the first lockdown not implemented to prepare for worst-case scenario? That’s literally why we shut down hard and early. My problem is gov not actually dealing with this. But finding scapegoats,” she tweeted.

She then went on to tweet about how South Africans were not responsible.

“Definitely social responsibility, but we all know and see that we are not a responsible nation. If people didn’t listen then, why would they listen now? It’s just convenient to blame it on two things when it’s just not that simple,” she wrote.

See how people reacted below:

