DBN Gogo dragged for questioning why groove has been shut down

DBN Gogo found herself at the top of the trends list this week after she landed in hot water with social media users. This comes after the DJ questioned why only grooves and the sale of alcohol have been shut down, instead of the entire country. As Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly soar in South Africa, last week President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country on level 3 lockdown with stricter restrictions. Since then, and as the number of infections increases daily, conversations around Covid-19 have dominated social media. DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, took to Twitter to question why groove had been shut down and not other social gatherings.

In a now-deleted tweet, the ’French Kiss’ hitmaker asked why couldn't the entire country be on pause and not just booze and groove.

After being asked by a tweep what she meant, DBN Gogo explained that she was asking for a simple answer to her simple question.

“It’s a simple question. If social gatherings are the issue, why have they not all been closed? When groove and alcohol were shut. Why wasn’t it all shut?," asked DBN Gogo.

It’s a simple question. If social gatherings is the issue why have they not all been closed. When groove and alcohol was shut. Why wasn’t it all shut? https://t.co/Mm7z4qiNON — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) January 6, 2021

The tweep then went on to explain that the combination of alcohol and partying can lead to an event being a super-spreader of the virus.

However, the star was not having it and lambasted the government, claiming that it was not truly dealing with the issues head-on.

“But was the first lockdown not implemented to prepare for worst-case scenario? That’s literally why we shut down hard and early. My problem is gov not actually dealing with this. But finding scapegoats,” she tweeted.

But was the first lockdown not implemented to prepare for worst case scenario? That’s literally why we shut down hard and early. My problem is gov not actually dealing with this. But finding scape goats — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) January 6, 2021

She then went on to tweet about how South Africans were not responsible.

“Definitely social responsibility, but we all know and see that we are not a responsible nation. If people didn’t listen then, why would they listen now? It’s just convenient to blame it on two things when it’s just not that simple,” she wrote.

Definitely social responsibility but we all know and see that we are not a responsible nation. If people didn’t listen then why would they listen now. It’s just convenient to blame it on two things when it’s just not that simple https://t.co/rr6AnSnnCe — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) January 6, 2021

See how people reacted below:

Leading epidemiologist DBN Gogo (MBChB, Moja Cafe) said the 10 day incubation period has passed. https://t.co/MO9Vdp8Ja5 — Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) January 6, 2021

Ma'am the introduction of the 9 PM curfew was an attenpt at this. Bars and alcohol being closed was an attempt at this. Parks, beaches AND ALL places were people gather being closed was an attempt at this. What exactly are you on about?? — Xolisa (@TheAxiom) January 6, 2021