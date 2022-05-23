Deborah Fraser could not be laid to rest due to KZN floods

The burial of gospel legend Deborah Fraser has been postponed due to torrential rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. Fraser who was scheduled to be laid to rest on Saturday, May 21, will now be buried on Tuesday, May 24.

The family spokesperson Busi Shibodze confirmed to IOL Entertainment that the family could not proceed with the burial service due to the severe rains in the province, this past weekend. “I can confirm that we were not able to continue with the burial on Saturday, due to the heavy floods, so therefore, the burial has been postponed to Tuesday, (May 24),” said Shibodze. Family, friends and industry colleagues had gathered at The Station Venue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, May 21, to bid farewell to the doyenne of gospel.

Paying emotional tributes to their mother, Nkosana and Aaliyah said they were still battling to come to terms with their loss. “... I'm not going to lie to you, Mom was not okay, especially this year. Death is not something you can get used to. I catch myself sitting in the car alone and realising it is real; Ma is gone,” said Nkosana. He added: “Anyone who was close to my mom's heart knew it was filled with love. Ma, I would like to thank you for teaching me to be humble.

“I would like to thank you for teaching me not to look down on others. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me and the family.” A grief-stricken Aliyah also took to the stage to pay her last respects to her mom, whom she referred to as her “best friend”. “I may have lost a mother but I have gained a very powerful guardian angel. Thank you for everything,” she said.

“There was so much I wanted to still learn from you, but I thank God for what I have learnt already. There was so much I still wanted to do for you.” Fraser passed away on Sunday, May 15, at Baragwanath Hospital, in Soweto, after a short illness. She was 56. Fraser was born in KwaMashu and moved to Joburg in 1985 to pursue her music career as a session musician.

