DStv Delicious Festival issued a statement regarding Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage cancelling her upcoming performance due to xenophobic attacks in SA. “We stand with Ms Tiwa Savage in condemning the violence against fellow Africans in South Africa.

"As a company, we advocate equality and embrace inclusivity and diversity, read the statement on DSTV Delicious festival Twitter account.

This comes after Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage announced on social media on Wednesday that she will not be performing at this year's DStv Delicious Festival taking place in Joburg later this month.

The singer posted: “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival also confirmed that they are in talks with Tiwa Savage’s team.

“We are in discussions with her management. We have always been an inclusive event, with our gates open to everybody. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is safe and inclusive for all, “ read another tweet.

But tweeps don’t seem too fazed whether the star changes her mind about performing at the festival, with many already suggesting her possible replacements.

Taking to Twitter the star thanked the event organisers, she wrote: “@DStv Thank you, we should not fight hate with hate. The world is watching and we have to show that we are our brothers keeper. Let the healing begin with both Nigerians and South Africa.”

She was set to perform alongside Mafikizolo, Bongo Maffin, Corinne Bailey Rae, Boom Shaka, Winnie Khumalo, heavy K, among others.

Fellow Nigerian musician Burna Boy, supported Tiwa Savage, stating that he will never step foot in South Africa again.

“But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that.....,” wrote Burna Boy.