Denise Zimba celebrates her 36th birthday amid personal challenges

Following several trials and tribulations, Denise Zimba is feeling “grateful to God” as she celebrates her 36th birthday. The actress and television personality has been involved in a tumultuous separation from her husband Jakob Schlichtig, who she married in April 2022. They share two daughters, Leah, 5, and Mila, 14 months old.

Earlier this year, details emerged about the emotional turmoil she suffered following their separation. “Sunday World” reported in July that Zimba left the marriage due to infidelity and Schlichtig's neglect of his familial responsibilities. Other allegations which have emerged was that the media personality’s mental health was severely affected as she detailed how Schlichtig demeaned her financially and emotionally, telling her that she was poor and incapable of managing without him.

Following this challenging period, Zimba took to Instagram to “Celebrate 36 years of God‘s grace.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Zimba (@missdenisezimba) Alongside a video reels of some happy moments she celebrated this year, she wrote: “The best thing I could have ever done for myself was to walk away.”

Zimba added: “In this past year alone, I lost my family that I gave so much of myself, to have … “Close friends betrayed me at levels I cannot even comprehend … Those I loved the most and held close to my heart, abandoned me and did not choose me … “I was lied to, and stripped of everything I have built for myself … And now I have to start from the very beginning … And yet … I am grateful to God for all of it! “I am blessed with another year of life, reminding me how precious life truly is, and that you can always start over and try again. I am excited to do things differently and not betray myself again. My girls deserve a thriving mama, who respects herself enough to do right by herself.

“I feel free and liberated. 36 years of God‘s Grace .” Despite Zimba’s tough year, she had much to celebrate. Almost a decade, she is reprising her unforgettable role of Mary on “Generations: The Legacy”.