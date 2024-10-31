Denise Zimba makes a triumphant comeback as Mary in ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Denise Zimba’s name has always sparked excitement, drama and a little mystery. Known for bringing her infectious energy to the small screen, Zimba was once the talk of Mzansi as she slipped into the skin of Mary on “Generations”.

Almost a decade later, Zimba reprises her unforgettable role on “Generations: The Legacy”, reminding fans why they fell in love with her feisty spirit. The timing of her return couldn’t be more perfect, she says, as it marks a full-circle moment both professionally and personally. In a recent interview with “Daily Sun”, Zimba reflected on her journey and the connections she’s kept through the years.

“The Generations team will always be family to me. It helped my career in my early days, and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity that was given,” she said. Though she’d been away from the soapie, the role propelled her career, opening doors and, as she puts it, giving her a solid foundation in entertainment. Zimba’s return was made possible through her partnership with Catrice Cosmetics Africa, which teamed up with “Generations” for a special storyline that called for a familiar face.

As the brand’s ambassador, Zimba saw the opportunity serendipitous. “It was only fitting that they brought me along to be a part of the great story,” she explained. “My character was never killed off, luckily, and it was just great divine timing.” Returning to the flagship soapie allowed her to revisit Mary’s old, mischief-making ways and reconnect with the team that helped launch her career.

You can also stream it on https://t.co/3l17HcnGLZ pic.twitter.com/TJ82fyck0E — Generations: The Legacy (@Gen_legacy) October 23, 2024 Stepping back onto the set brought on a rush of memories for the actress, but it wasn’t the same experience as before. While many of her former co-stars have moved on to other big things, Zimba enjoyed working with the new cast.

“It was just surreal to be back on set with new faces and characters,” she shared. “Many of the actors and actresses that I worked alongside then have moved on to do amazing things. Nevertheless, it was such a fun time working with the current cast. They were very inviting and are very talented individuals.” Work aside, Zimba has her hands full at home. As a mom to two young daughters, Leah, 5, and Mila, 14 months old, she knows first-hand how intense the role of motherhood can be. “Motherhood is a 24/7 job. It’s the hardest job in the world and doesn’t get enough credit,” she laughed, speaking candidly about the balance she’s trying to maintain.

“Mothers don’t get a break. We just get to be additional entertainment around the clock for our little ones. Once the break is over, it's back to work for us. No break at all.” Despite the challenges, Zimba is deeply grateful for the experience of raising her daughters. “Our children give us room to grow and evolve. They're truly a gift from God and should be loved and protected wholeheartedly. I'm just grateful to be a mother and very tired all the time,” she chuckled, capturing the exhausting but rewarding reality of motherhood.

Life hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Zimba, who’s navigating a difficult time in her personal life as she goes through a divorce. But she’s determined to stay focused on her girls and her own well-being. “Honestly, I'm truly just working on myself, as I am going through a very difficult time in my life. My number one priority is my girls, their well-being and mine,” she said. Professionally, Zimba is keeping busy, with exciting projects on the horizon. She’s collaborating on a new show with long-time friend and former “Wedding Bashers” co-star Cindy Nell, and she’s exploring roles in radio, reality TV and variety shows.