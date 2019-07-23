Actress and television host Denise Zimba, in a lengthy Instagram post, opened up about some of her darkest moments during her pregnancy.
Zimba, who gave birth to her first child on July 1, detailed the challenges she endured.
"I felt like jumping out of a moving car many times, or taking a knife and cutting my stomach open. I felt trapped and isolated. I was so angry with my partner at times, where I couldn’t stand the sight of him.
I was angry at myself for being so conceited in my ego and the idea of perfection, which was slowly being humbled by endless aches and pains, stretch marks, skin discoloring, hair loss, weight gain, limping, emergency hospital trips, depression, anxiety, just borderline ready to give up," she wrote.
The Wedding Bashers star also revealed the name of her baby girl.
"Welcome Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Conceiving and birthing a child is one big trip! It is one of the most extraordinary, undeniably magical experiences one can experience BUT IT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE I HAVE YET TO EXPERIENCE. To imagine what ones body can do, what it goes through . it’s incredible to know of women who have carried multiple humans at once ... Your body goes through immense pressure and reconstruction. Your mind is constantly on over drive to support the body and encourage the heart. It’s always painted as “well a woman’s body is built for it, many have done it”- that killed me every time I was told that. Just because I can, does not mean it is not difficult. From the beginning of this journey I thought ”with all the things women have to deal with as it is in society ... “ It’s heart breaking to know of woman who do this alone ... It’s scary. It is truly a life or death experience - and nobody talks about pregnancy and it’s truth ... I felt like jumping out of a moving car many times, or taking a knife and cutting my stomach open. I felt trapped and isolated. I was so angry with my partner at times, where I couldn’t stand the sight of him. I was angry at myself for being so conceited in my ego and the idea of perfection, which was slowly being humbled by endless aches and pains, stretch marks, skin discoloring, hair loss, weight gain, limping, emergency hospital trips, depression, anxiety, just borderline ready to give up. And then ... then you hear a heart beat, and feel little kicks and turns, the hiccups that has your stomach constantly pulsing, and your tears fall down your face because it feels so amazing, that it’s the only way your joy releases itself. How fortunate I am to receive this honor, and my body to actually be able to do this. I look at my nephew and nieces and I couldn’t imagine my life without them, the hugs and kisses I desperately desire from them all the time... And now I have one to call my own. You were worth it! Welcome Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig.
A post shared by Denise Zimba (@missdenisezimba) on
She had announced her pregnancy in May by sharing her nude photo shoot on social media.
The images were accompanied by a message revealing the health challenges she had previously encountered.
“My doctor said I had endometriosis, and an urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner. Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time. I was shocked, and felt less of a woman," she wrote.