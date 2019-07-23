The agony of being pregnant and giving birth had yet to be felt by Denise Zimba at this stage. Picture: Instagram

Actress and television host Denise Zimba, in a lengthy Instagram post, opened up about some of her darkest moments during her pregnancy. Zimba, who gave birth to her first child on July 1, detailed the challenges she endured.

"I felt like jumping out of a moving car many times, or taking a knife and cutting my stomach open. I felt trapped and isolated. I was so angry with my partner at times, where I couldn’t stand the sight of him.

I was angry at myself for being so conceited in my ego and the idea of perfection, which was slowly being humbled by endless aches and pains, stretch marks, skin discoloring, hair loss, weight gain, limping, emergency hospital trips, depression, anxiety, just borderline ready to give up," she wrote.

The Wedding Bashers star also revealed the name of her baby girl.

"Welcome Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig," she wrote.

She had announced her pregnancy in May by sharing her nude photo shoot on social media.

The images were accompanied by a message revealing the health challenges she had previously encountered.

“My doctor said I had endometriosis, and an urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner. Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time. I was shocked, and felt less of a woman," she wrote.