Details of Mampintsha’s passing cannot be shared with public, says record label

Hours after news broke of Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo’s passing on social media, the popular Gqom artist’s record label Westink released a statement confirming his death.
“Husband, father, musician and Westink CEO Mandlenkosi "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has died,” stated Westink management.
The sad news comes after Mampintsha had suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors’ observation.
The 40-year-old, who was a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, had been rumoured to be unwell throughout the week after a local newspaper alleged that he was in bad health, prompting Afrotainment to release a statement.
Fans first began questioning and gossiping about Mampintsha’s health when images of him looking uncharacteristically lean and slim first emerged on the internet a few months ago.
He shut down those rumours by insisting that he was merely eating healthier and exercising.
Tributes have been pouring in on social media after news of Mampintsha’s passing broke.
In memory of Big Nuz group member Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, SAMRO sends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues.— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 24, 2022
Mampintsha will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the South African music industry.#Mampintsha#RipMampintsha pic.twitter.com/sSFJai04qV
You owned summer of 2009🔥— Lullabies To Paralyze. (@SGNux) December 24, 2022
RIP Shimora#Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/BiBmnja1gM
He gave us the best music with Big Nuz 😭😭😭🫶🏾❤️🕊️ RIP Shimora #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/JqIlTRRSml— Mosh (@_DJMosh) December 24, 2022
But details surrounding his death still remain unclear.
Westink stated that “details of Mampintsha’s passing ”cannot be shared with the public.“
They have, however, requested privacy at this difficult time and will release a statement “in due course.”
Details of the funeral and memorial will be confirmed.
Mampintsha leaves behind wife, fellow musician Bongekile Mildred Simelane, AKA Babes Wodumo, and baby son, affectionately known as Sponge Wodumo.
IOL