Details of Mampintsha’s passing cannot be shared with public, says record label

Hours after news broke of Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo’s passing on social media, the popular Gqom artist’s record label Westink released a statement confirming his death.

The sad news comes after Mampintsha had suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors’ observation.

The 40-year-old, who was a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, had been rumoured to be unwell throughout the week after a local newspaper alleged that he was in bad health, prompting Afrotainment to release a statement.

Fans first began questioning and gossiping about Mampintsha’s health when images of him looking uncharacteristically lean and slim first emerged on the internet a few months ago.