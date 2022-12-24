Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Details of Mampintsha’s passing cannot be shared with public, says record label

Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Hours after news broke of Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo’s passing on social media, the popular Gqom artist’s record label Westink released a statement confirming his death.

“Husband, father, musician and Westink CEO Mandlenkosi "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has died,” stated Westink management.

The sad news comes after Mampintsha had suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz and was currently in hospital and under doctors’ observation.

The 40-year-old, who was a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, had been rumoured to be unwell throughout the week after a local newspaper alleged that he was in bad health, prompting Afrotainment to release a statement.

Fans first began questioning and gossiping about Mampintsha’s health when images of him looking uncharacteristically lean and slim first emerged on the internet a few months ago.

He shut down those rumours by insisting that he was merely eating healthier and exercising.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after news of Mampintsha’s passing broke.

But details surrounding his death still remain unclear.

Westink stated that “details of Mampintsha’s passing ”cannot be shared with the public.“

They have, however, requested privacy at this difficult time and will release a statement “in due course.”

Details of the funeral and memorial will be confirmed.

Mampintsha leaves behind wife, fellow musician Bongekile Mildred Simelane, AKA Babes Wodumo, and baby son, affectionately known as Sponge Wodumo.

IOL

