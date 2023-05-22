Diagnosed with burnout while filming ‘Young, Famous & African’, Khanyi Mbau says it was ‘incredibly hard’

Season two of “Young, Famous & African” has been one of the most talked about shows this past weekend, following its debut on Netflix. The cast of the reality show have been a talking point on social media, with viewers weighing in on the season. The cast’s behaviour from their dramatic fights, love entanglements and mean girl energy was discussed.

Actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau, after watching the show for the first time along with the public, shared her struggles on her official Instagram account. Mbau explained to her 5.6 million followers that it was painful to watch the season, revealing how it triggered her as she was unwell having been diagnosed with burnout at the time of filming. “It was a very hard a painful watch for me. It triggered me so much. During filming, I was not well. I was diagnosed with burn out M.E. in February, meaning I have been struggling for 14 months during production.

“Filming was incredibly hard. I watched the show with one eye open. It was painful. I saw the bad state I was in. I struggled with my speech most of the time and had zoned out 90% of the time.” The Dubai resident, in season two, does not have a lot of screen time but her presence is felt in the group. Mbau, in her in post, called the show “dramatic” and labelled the editors as being “messy and very spicy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) She also aired her dissatisfaction with them making her the villain, once again, and how they edited out pivotal moments that give clarity and deleting real scenes that shared the visuals of her real world. “The cuts and pastes of the scenes and the order is completely wrong and made to fit a certain narrative. “I let things slide last season, treated it as show business, but my kind nature is setting me up for failure in a very bad way,” she wrote.

Her fellow co-star Zari Hassan, aka Zari the Boss Lady, commented that the drama was made worse by “the editing and cutting out of a lot of things”. “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Nonku Wiliams, who herself had a pretty dramatic season three, commented that she could “relate”. Her role in “Young, Famous & African” has not been the only reason why Mbau’s name has been popping up on social media. Her relationship with Kudzai Mushonga has got tongues wagging.

Early in May, rumours swirled that the two had split, with the star removing the Zimbabwean flag from her Instagram profile and his pictures from her account. It seems Mushonga has seemingly confirmed the split after posting someone else on his Instagram account. He also detailed who the mystery lady was.