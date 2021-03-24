Did Anele Mdoda diss Thuli Madonsela’s photography skills?

Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda took a swipe at Professor Thuli Madonsela after the former public protector uploaded her new profile picture on Twitter. Madonsela took to social media to showcase her outfit just minutes before her interview on eNCA, and while at it, she proceeded to use the image as new her profile picture. But not everyone seemed impressed with the quality of the image. Mdoda, who doesn’t mince her words, was among those who suggested that Madonsela needs to polish her photography skills. In response to the post, the “947 Breakfast Club” host wrote: “Mama iblurry le picture,” urging Madonsela to fix the blurry picture. Instead, the good professor just “liked” the comment.

Mama iblurry le picture https://t.co/SfftIAMnYG — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 24, 2021

Tweeps are having a field day, with many suggesting that Madonsela should invest in a new phone.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

itheni? — Loyiso Gola (@loyisogola) March 24, 2021

Hayini nina ! 😩😅😭 — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 24, 2021

In her standards it's perfect, don't interfere with "Quality"... pic.twitter.com/RiPKl2DaEi — Mr_Tea (@TrueTsonga) March 24, 2021

Thuli babes.. I know u can do better 😍❤️😋 pic.twitter.com/7McHPJz9o6 — Marvin R Montoedi (@MARVOFRESH20) March 24, 2021

Wiping your phone cam with a dry cloth everytime you are about to take a picture makes a huge difference.

Le ka Mama ingathi ifakwe ifish oile 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Qhinebe Omde 🇿🇦 (@Mvuzo_Ngqentsu) March 24, 2021

While fans continued to give the former public protector lessons on photography, a fan pleaded with fellow Twitter users to assist with groceries.

“I’m asking for help please with food for my family. Things are very hard for us, seeing my siblings and mom starve breaks my heart.

“If u have a job for me anything pls... I don't want money, a food voucher or u can buy the meali-meal for us pls.” wrote a Twitter user who goes by the name Lindelwa N.

Hello. Im asking for help please with food for my family. Things are very hard for us, seeing my siblings and mom starve breaks my heart. If u have a job for me anything pls, i don't want money. a food voucher or u can buy the meali-meal for us pls. God bless 066 5188 380 — Lindelwa N (@n_lindelwa) March 24, 2021

Without hesitation, the “Celebrity Game Night” hostess agreed to lend a helping hand to the destitute fan.

“Thank you so much. I have received it. May God bless you. We will have food today because of you. My family is really grateful. Thank u so much. May God bless you,” expressed the fan.

These type of requests from fans always pop up on celebrities’ time lines since the national lockdown as many people have lost their income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the national lockdown, local celebrities including Somizi Mhlongo, Ntsiki Mazwai, Lasizwe Dambuza, Thando Thabethe and Super Mash have all come together to assist those impacted badly by the pandemic.