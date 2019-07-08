DJ Fresh. Picture: Supplied

Following weeks of silence following his suspension on Metro FM, DJ Fresh finally spoke up last week, apologising to his fans and also thanking them for them for their continued support. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, “Big Dawg” posted a minute-long video told his fans that they do not deserve the silence from the SABC, which he stated that is also frustrating for him.

“I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It’s been a few weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on...It’s been as frustrating for you as it has been for me.”

Though he didn’t go into details about his suspension, he promised followers all will be revealed (sooner or later) .

According to Sunday World reports it's unlikely that the 'Fresh Breakfast' will continue on the Metro FM as DJ Fresh refused to apologise.

It is alleged that Broadcast Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found the SABC guilty for use of foul language on air.

SABC ordered the seasoned radio broadcaster to remain off air till July 15.

It is alleged that DJ Fresh's lawyers told the SABC that the presenter will not apologise, demanding that he must be reinstated with immediate effect.

Reports stated that the SABC wrote back to the lawyers and informed them that DJ Fresh would have to adhere to the conditions if he wanted to return to work.

The Sunday paper alleges that DJ Fresh's lawyers hit back at the SABC stating: "Our client will not tender an apology and remain off work until 15th day of July 2019. As such, kindly confirm you intend terminating his contract."

Amid his suspension, photographs of DJ Fresh and Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka sparked rumours that the ‘Fresh Breakfast’ show host has found a new residence at the home of the Afropolitans.

Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, simply captioning it, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'.

In the photographs, DJ Fresh and Maloka are both holding pens they they look like they have just signed an official document. Fans of the ‘Fresh Breakfast’ show presenter and club deejay started celebrating his rumoured move to Kaya FM.

During the 'Fresh Breakfast' show on Monday, fans took to different social media platforms to inquire if their fave's probable move to the new station, with many stating that they are ready to move with him.

"A match made in radio-heaven! We’re ready! Give the people want they want!!!,"commented @keneiloep on Instagram.

"As I move to @KayaFM. You have multitudes behind you #BigDawg @djfreshsa. We love you just too much," commented @misangtmolet.

Okay just waiting for #DJFresh to confirm if he's really moving to Kaya then we can finally leave this abusive station #metro can we also shake their numbers just to remind them that they are nothing without their listeners? #FreshBreakfast — 🍒YouDontKnowMeYETℹ🍒 (@MphoMaisa) July 8, 2019



