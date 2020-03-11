Did DJ Zinhle throw shade at AKA’s crowd surfing moment?
Local producer DJ Zinhle might have thrown some shade at AKA, who is her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy.
In case you missed it, last week the "Fela In Versace" rapper went viral when a video of him attempting to crowd surf went wrong and he ended up falling on the floor.
While it came as no surprise to anyone that his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest poked fun at the mishap, it looks like DJ Zinhle might have also thrown a bit of shade his way.
During her set at the Annual Summer Chillout festival in Bloemfontein, the "Colours" hitmaker jumped on a speaker at the edge of the stage while the 2019 song of the summer "Umlilo" was playing.
In the video posted by a fan, DJ Zinhle is seen on the speaker trying to balance herself and luckily got two people to hold it still.
She quote tweeted this and said: "So grateful for those guys who made sure I didn't fall. I felt the imbalance but they adrenaline was also having me."
So grateful for those guys who made sure I didn't fall. I felt the imbalance but they adrenalin was also having me. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/VgtrL89kLP— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 9, 2020
However, Tweeps thought her choice of wording was aimed at her ex-boyfriend AKA.
