Did DJ Zinhle throw shade at AKA’s crowd surfing moment?

Local producer DJ Zinhle might have thrown some shade at AKA, who is her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy.

In case you missed it, last week the "Fela In Versace" rapper went viral when a video of him attempting to crowd surf went wrong and he ended up falling on the floor.

While it came as no surprise to anyone that his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest poked fun at the mishap, it looks like DJ Zinhle might have also thrown a bit of shade his way.

During her set at the Annual Summer Chillout festival in Bloemfontein, the "Colours" hitmaker jumped on a speaker at the edge of the stage while the 2019 song of the summer "Umlilo" was playing.

In the video posted by a fan, DJ Zinhle is seen on the speaker trying to balance herself and luckily got two people to hold it still.