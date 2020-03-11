EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram
DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Did DJ Zinhle throw shade at AKA’s crowd surfing moment?

By Entertainment Reporter

Local producer DJ Zinhle might have thrown some shade at AKA, who is her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. 

In case you missed it, last week the "Fela In Versace" rapper went viral when a video of him attempting to crowd surf went wrong and he ended up falling on the floor. 

While it came as no surprise to anyone that his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest poked fun at the mishap, it looks like DJ Zinhle might have also thrown a bit of shade his way. 

During her set at the Annual Summer Chillout festival in Bloemfontein, the "Colours" hitmaker jumped on a speaker at the edge of the stage while the 2019 song of the summer "Umlilo" was playing. 

In the video posted by a fan, DJ Zinhle is seen on the speaker trying to balance herself and luckily got two people to hold it still. 

She quote tweeted this and said: "So grateful for those guys who made sure I didn't fall. I felt the imbalance but they adrenaline was also having me."

However, Tweeps thought her choice of wording was aimed at her ex-boyfriend AKA.  


DJ ZinhleAKA

