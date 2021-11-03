Did Khanyi Mbau get engaged to Kudzai Mushonga?

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is sporting new jewellery on her ring finger, leading some to believe she might be tying the knot with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. Khanyi relationship has been on a rocky ride after Kudzai suggested Khanyi was missing in Dubai in August.

He said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened. He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi but was unable to find her. A few hours later, Kudzai revealed that the Abomama“ star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship.

“I can just confirm now, my sweetheart texted me she said she’s back in Joburg… So all this time I’m going crazy saying I can’t find Khanyi… we didn’t fight, we didn’t argue the same day that she left,” he said. Upon her return, Khanyi reached the top of the trends list after a video of her singing went viral. The video was not a hit on social media because of the stars vocal abilities or lack thereof, but because of the contents of the catchy lyrics.

However, last month she finally returned to Dubai and the couple seem to have made up. Taking to Instagram, the “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise” star shared a picture while bemoaning load shedding. Fans quickly noticed that she had what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand.

@ntombizodwagonyora asked: “What's that shiney thing on your finger?“ @miss_gwindingwi said: “Not the engagement ring“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Khanyi hasn’t responded to the enquiries regarding the status of her relationship and has limited comments on her Instagram page.